Atlanta Braves say Ronald Acuna Jr. plunking 'woke us up' as bad blood with Miami Marlins resurfaces

After Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was hit by a pitch from Miami's Sandy Alcantara -- rekindling some bad blood between the teams -- Atlanta rallied for a 9-5 win in Game 1 of the NLDS while acknowledging the beaning "lit a bit of a fire under us."