The Dodgers' NLDS roster is out. Los Angeles will carry 14 pitchers and 14 position players. The additional hurler will be righty reliever Dylan Floro. Meanwhile, L.A. added infielder Gavin Lux to its position player mix. Infielder Edwin Rios and catcher Keibert Ruiz, both of whom were on the Wild Card roster, were left off this time around.