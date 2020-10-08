  • Dodgers
    LAD
  • Padres
    SD

Dodgers
Dodgers

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
1-222111020.364.385.545
1-221102022.444.538.667
1-441110013.200.308.200
0-331001119.273.385.364
3-440310111.333.500.444
1-331111015.300.417.600
2-33221007.333.400.333
2-330220115.400.400.400
E. Hernandez PH
0-00000000.000.250.000
0-330000113.000.182.000
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
D. May1.000011016-70.0016
A. Kolarek0.232220016-1027.0016
J. Urias3.100004041-290.0041

Padres
Padres

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
1-330110212.300.364.400
0-220001111.100.250.100
0-22000009.100.182.400
1-221100011.182.182.455
1-22010006.333.400.333
0-11000001.500.5001.000
0-11000003.000.000.000
0-11100107.125.300.250
0-110011110.250.400.250
0-11000003.000.000.000
0-11000014.143.250.143
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
A. Morejon2.023322050-2913.5050
C. Stammen0.233311018-1113.5018
L. Patino0.211110018-125.4018
T. Hill0.210001012-70.0012
D. Altavilla1.021110024-164.5024
M. Strahm0.220000011-918.0011
A. Adams0.00000000-00.000

Scoring Summary

InningLADSD
5thBetts hit sacrifice fly to right, Pollock scored.82
4thSmith singled to center, Betts scored, Seager to third.72
3rdPederson singled to left, Bellinger scored and Pollock scored, Pederson to second.62
3rdPollock singled to left center, Turner scored, Bellinger to third.42
3rdTurner singled to left, Seager scored.32
3rdSeager reached on infield single to shortstop, Betts scored on throwing error by shortstop Tatis Jr., Seager to second.22
2ndGrisham singled to shallow left center, Myers scored, Castro to second, Cronenworth to third.12
2ndCronenworth walked, Hosmer scored, Myers to second, Pham to third.11
2ndBellinger grounded into fielder's choice to second, Muncy scored, Smith out at third.10
