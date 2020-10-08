|5th
|Betts hit sacrifice fly to right, Pollock scored.
|8
|2
|4th
|Smith singled to center, Betts scored, Seager to third.
|7
|2
|3rd
|Pederson singled to left, Bellinger scored and Pollock scored, Pederson to second.
|6
|2
|3rd
|Pollock singled to left center, Turner scored, Bellinger to third.
|4
|2
|3rd
|Turner singled to left, Seager scored.
|3
|2
|3rd
|Seager reached on infield single to shortstop, Betts scored on throwing error by shortstop Tatis Jr., Seager to second.
|2
|2
|2nd
|Grisham singled to shallow left center, Myers scored, Castro to second, Cronenworth to third.
|1
|2
|2nd
|Cronenworth walked, Hosmer scored, Myers to second, Pham to third.
|1
|1
|2nd
|Bellinger grounded into fielder's choice to second, Muncy scored, Smith out at third.
|1
|0