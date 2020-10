The Rays will also go with 14 pitchers and 14 position players for the ALCS. Relievers Jose Alvarado and Josh Fleming have been added to their ALDS roster, while outfielder Brett Phillips and swingman Trevor Richards have been dropped. Alvarado had been out since August with shoulder trouble. The Rays had to clear a spot for him on their 40-man roster, and DFD's Oliver Drake, who was hurt during the LDS against the Yankees.