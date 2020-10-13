  • Rays
Rays
Rays

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
0-22000005.000.000.000
1-22010009.400.400.800
0-22000003.100.100.100
0-22000005.250.500.250
1-22010009.200.200.200
1-22010015.250.333.625
0-22000018.222.222.444
0-00000106.000.375.000
0-11000014.000.000.000
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
R. Yarbrough4.021124173-432.2573

Astros
Astros

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
0-22000016.167.167.167
1-111111010.400.5001.000
0-22000008.222.364.222
0-11000009.200.273.200
0-22000005.125.300.500
0-110001012.222.300.222
0-220000110.286.500.286
1-22010019.429.429.429
0-11000014.000.000.000
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
J. Urquidy4.030013054-360.0054

Win Probability 76.8%

TB
HOU
HOU 76.8%

TB

0

HOU

1

Bottom 4

Díaz struck out swinging.

Game Stats

  • Walks Issued

    • TB2
    • 1HOU

  • Stolen Bases

    • TB0
    • 0HOU

  • Strikeouts Thrown

    • TB4
    • 3HOU

  • Total Bases

    • TB4
    • 5HOU

Game Information

Petco Park
Coverage: TBS
  • San Diego, California 92199
  • 85°
  • Line: EVEN
  • Over/Under: 9
Capacity: 42,500
Home Plate Umpire - Jeff Nelson, First Base Umpire - Ted Barrett, Second Base Umpire - Tim Timmons, Third Base Umpire - Lance Barksdale, Left Field Umpire - Manny Gonzalez, Right Field Umpire - John Tumpane
