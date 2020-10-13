The Rays just keep following the same formula over and over. After beating the Astros 4-2 in Monday's ALCS Game 2, that formula has the Rays half way to the second pennant in franchise history. All it took was two Houston mistakes: A Jose Altuve error that kept the Rays' first-inning rally alive, and the curveball Lance McCullers Jr. left up and Manny Margot turned into a three-run homer. The Astros left the bases loaded in the ninth, three of 11 runners they left on base in the game.