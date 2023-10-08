Ground Out
Maldonado grounded into double play, third to second to first, Peña out at second.
|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
J. Abreu1B
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
J. PenaSS
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
According to ESPN Analytics
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Minnesota
|87
|75
|.537
|-
|L1
|Detroit
|78
|84
|.481
|9
|W2
|Cleveland
|76
|86
|.469
|11
|L2
|Chicago
|61
|101
|.377
|26
|L3
|Kansas City
|56
|106
|.346
|31
|W1
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Houston
|90
|72
|.556
|-
|W4
|Texas
|90
|72
|.556
|-
|L1
|Seattle
|88
|74
|.543
|2
|W1
|Los Angeles
|73
|89
|.451
|17
|W1
|Oakland
|50
|112
|.309
|40
|L1