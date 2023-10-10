Balls
Strikes
Outs
.333
.135
.353
.348
.323
.235
.256
.327
.298
3
2
1
ON BASE:1B: Base empty2B: Y. Alvarez3B: Base empty
3
ball
Four-seam FB92 MPH
2
ball
Four-seam FB93 MPH
1
strike looking
Four-seam FB92 MPH

Scoring Summary

HOU
MIN
123456789RHE
40001----580
0000-----011

Inning

HOUMIN
1stTucker singled to left, Altuve scored, Alvarez to third.10
1stJ. Abreu homered to left (442 feet), Alvarez scored and Tucker scored.40
5thBregman homered to left (353 feet).50

Injury Report

Houston Astros
Name, PosStatusDATE
Forrest Whitley
SP		OUTOct 9
Minnesota Twins
Name, PosStatusDATE
Matt Canterino
SP		60-Day ILOct 9
Byron Buxton
DH		OUTOct 9
Joey Gallo
LF		OUTOct 9
