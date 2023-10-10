PITCH COUNT: 81|ON DECK: J. Abreu
ALDS - Game 3
Series tied 1-1
90-72, 51-30 away
5
FOX
0 outs
87-75, 47-34 home
0
|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|1-2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
Today's at BatsFull Player Profile
J. Abreu1B
|1-2
|1
|1
|3
|.222
Y. DiazDH
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|.000
M. DubonCF
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
J. PenaSS
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
Target Field
4:07 PM, October 10, 2023Coverage: FOX
Line: MIN -130
Over/Under: 8
Capacity: 38,544
- Umpires:
- Home Plate Umpire - Bill Miller
- First Base Umpire - Jansen Visconti
- Second Base Umpire - John Tumpane
- Third Base Umpire - Roberto Ortiz
- Left Field Umpire - Brian Knight
- Right Field Umpire - D.J. Reyburn
Balls
Strikes
Outs
.333
.135
.353
.348
.323
.235
.256
.327
.298
3
2
1
ON BASE:1B: Base empty2B: Y. Alvarez3B: Base empty
3
ball
Four-seam FB92 MPH
2
ball
Four-seam FB93 MPH
1
strike looking
Four-seam FB92 MPH
Scoring Summary
Injury Report
Houston Astros
Minnesota Twins
Data is currently unavailable.
Series tied 1-1
2023 American League West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Houston
|90
|72
|.556
|-
|W4
|Texas
|90
|72
|.556
|-
|L1
|Seattle
|88
|74
|.543
|2
|W1
|Los Angeles
|73
|89
|.451
|17
|W1
|Oakland
|50
|112
|.309
|40
|L1
2023 American League Central Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Minnesota
|87
|75
|.537
|-
|L1
|Detroit
|78
|84
|.481
|9
|W2
|Cleveland
|76
|86
|.469
|11
|L2
|Chicago
|61
|101
|.377
|26
|L3
|Kansas City
|56
|106
|.346
|31
|W1
MLB News
Brewers president expects ace Corbin Burnes to return in 2024
Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold says he expects Corbin Burnes to return in 2024 but acknowledged the organization "can never close the door on any conversations."
Japanese HS phenom Rintaro Sasaki skips NPB, will play NCAA baseball
Japanese high school star Rintaro Sasaki did not submit his application for the NPB draft and has stated his intention to go to an American college to play baseball.