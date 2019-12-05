Win Probability 68.3%
|DAL
|CHI
DAL 68.3%
DAL
7
CHI
0
END QUARTER 1
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL80
- 56CHI
Turnovers
- DAL0
- 1CHI
Possession4:4410:16DALCHI
1st Downs
- DAL7
- 3CHI
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|7
|7
|Bears
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|DAL
|CHI
TD
6:03
Ezekiel Elliott 2 Yard Rush, Brett Maher extra point GOOD
17 plays, 75 yards, 8:57
|7
|0
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|310
|236
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|274
|284
|Washington
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|173
|290
|New York
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|230
|339
2019 NFC North Standings
