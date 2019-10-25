Win Probability 90.2%
|WSH
|MIN
MIN 90.2%
WSH
6
MIN
13
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WSH147
- 213MIN
Turnovers
- WSH1
- 1MIN
Possession14:3715:23WSHMIN
1st Downs
- WSH11
- 9MIN
Game Information
- Minneapolis, MN
- Line: MIN -16.5
- Over/Under: 42
HALFTIME
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Redskins
|0
|6
|6
|Vikings
|3
|10
|13
|first Quarter
|WSH
|MIN
FG
5:25
Dan Bailey Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 14 yards, 3:37
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|WSH
|MIN
FG
14:03
Dustin Hopkins Made 21 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 72 yards, 6:20
|3
|3
FG
7:29
Dan Bailey Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 64 yards, 6:34
|3
|6
FG
2:00
Dustin Hopkins Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 63 yards, 5:29
|6
|6
TD
0:07
Dalvin Cook 4 Yard Rush, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Cutting, Holder-B.Colquitt.
7 plays, 75 yards, 1:50
|6
|13
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|190
|124
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|171
|186
|New York
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|132
|187
|Washington
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|90
|176
2019 NFC North Standings
