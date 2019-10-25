Win Probability 90.2%

WSH
MIN
MIN 90.2%

WSH

6

MIN

13

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • WSH147
    • 213MIN

  • Turnovers

    • WSH1
    • 1MIN

  • Possession

    WSHMIN
    14:3715:23

  • 1st Downs

    • WSH11
    • 9MIN

Game Information

U.S. Bank Stadium
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • Minneapolis, MN
  • Line: MIN -16.5
  • Over/Under: 42
Capacity: 66,655

HALFTIME

WSH MIN 50 20 20 WSH MIN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 90.2
END QUARTER 2
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX/NFL1234T
Redskins066
Vikings31013
first QuarterWSHMIN
FG
5:25
Dan Bailey Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 14 yards, 3:37
03
second QuarterWSHMIN
FG
14:03
Dustin Hopkins Made 21 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 72 yards, 6:20
33
FG
7:29
Dan Bailey Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 64 yards, 6:34
36
FG
2:00
Dustin Hopkins Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 63 yards, 5:29
66
TD
0:07
Dalvin Cook 4 Yard Rush, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Cutting, Holder-B.Colquitt.
7 plays, 75 yards, 1:50
613
Data is currently unavailable.