Win Probability 79.9%
|NO
|TEN
TEN 79.9%
NO
0
TEN
13
2nd & 4 at NO 49
(5:00) A.Brown left end for 49 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NO6
- 142TEN
Turnovers
- NO0
- 0TEN
Possession5:554:15NOTEN
1st Downs
- NO1
- 5TEN
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Saints
|0
|0
|Titans
|13
|13
|first Quarter
|NO
|TEN
TD
7:55
Jonnu Smith Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 41 Yrds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
5 plays, 73 yards, 2:42
|0
|7
TD
5:00
A.J. Brown 49 Yard Rush
3 plays, 70 yards, 1:11
|0
|13
2019 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|378
|303
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|436
|421
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|329
|365
|Carolina
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|324
|390
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|364
|350
|Tennessee
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|339
|279
|Indianapolis
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|303
|329
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|250
|353
