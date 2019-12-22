Win Probability 87.4%
|KC
|CHI
KC 87.4%
KC
10
CHI
0
1st & 10 at CHI 38
(10:42) (Shotgun) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 41 for 3 yards (K.Saunders; A.Hitchens).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC98
- 44CHI
Turnovers
- KC0
- 0CHI
Possession8:1411:04KCCHI
1st Downs
- KC8
- 3CHI
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|7
|3
|10
|Bears
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|KC
|CHI
TD
1:30
Patrick Mahomes 12 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
15 plays, 82 yards, 7:58
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|KC
|CHI
FG
11:41
Harrison Butker Made 56 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 31 yards, 3:06
|10
|0
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|394
|284
|Oakland
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|298
|403
|Denver
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|266
|301
|Los Angeles
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|316
|314
2019 NFC North Standings
NFL News
Murray on injury: 'Didn't want to put the team in jeopardy'
Kyler Murray explains what happened on the play he hurt his hamstring and why it was best for him to sit out the rest of the game.
Pederson reacts to press conference crasher
Doug Pederson says 'holy cow, this'll be on SportsCenter' after a non-credentialed individual is asked to leave his postgame news conference.
Saturday: Eagles finding their flow when it matters
Jeff Saturday says this Eagles team doesn't have a quitting mentality and details how they're finding ways to win when it matters most.
Zeke devastated after Cowboys' loss to Eagles
Ezekiel Elliott says he's hurt that the Cowboys were not able to win the division against the Eagles.
Rivers: Lack of home field advantage is tough
Philip Rivers says it's tough to play with a lack of a home-field advantage especially cause he remembers how good it used to be.
Saturday baffled by Zeke's lack of touches
Jeff Saturday and Tim Hasselbeck wonder why Ezekiel Elliott had only 13 touches compared to Dak Prescott's 44 pass attempts in the Cowboys' loss to the Eagles.