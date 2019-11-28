Win Probability 56.9%
|BUF
|DAL
DAL 56.9%
BUF
7
DAL
7
1st & 10 at BUF 49
(3:31) D.Prescott sacked at DAL 42 for -9 yards (E.Oliver). FUMBLES (E.Oliver), RECOVERED by BUF-T.Murphy at DAL 44. T.Murphy to DAL 39 for 5 yards (X.Su'a-Filo; B.Jarwin).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BUF130
- 160DAL
Turnovers
- BUF0
- 2DAL
Possession14:2612:14BUFDAL
1st Downs
- BUF8
- 13DAL
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|0
|7
|7
|Cowboys
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|BUF
|DAL
TD
10:34
Jason Witten Pass From Dak Prescott for 8 Yrds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:26
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|BUF
|DAL
TD
8:01
Cole Beasley Pass From Josh Allen for 25 Yrds, S.Hauschka extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
8 plays, 85 yards, 3:46
|7
|7
2019 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|300
|117
|Buffalo
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|231
|173
|New York
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|198
|258
|Miami
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|163
|346
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|295
|210
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|243
|247
|New York
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|217
|308
|Washington
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|144
|269
