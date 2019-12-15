Win Probability 76.1%
|CHI
|GB
GB 76.1%
CHI
0
GB
7
3rd & 5 at CHI 32
(11:27) (No Huddle, Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass short middle to R.Ridley to CHI 45 for 13 yards (A.Amos).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CHI49
- 83GB
Turnovers
- CHI0
- 0GB
Possession7:5110:42CHIGB
1st Downs
- CHI3
- 4GB
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bears
|0
|0
|0
|Packers
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|CHI
|GB
TD
4:47
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 29 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
4 plays, 35 yards, 2:08
|0
|7
2019 NFC North Standings
NFL News
NFL or soccer -- which sport has the hotter coaching hotseats?
While international soccer leagues swap managers out regularly, the NFL's coaching turnover has a completely different rhythm.
Montana tells Manning all about coach Bill Walsh
Joe Montana explains to Peyton Manning the method to Bill Walsh's football success. For more Peyton's Places, sign up for ESPN+ today at https://plus.espn.com/
Week 15 NFL fashion files: The best entrances, outfits and cleats
An homage to Ken Griffey Sr., a holiday sweater with working lights and more. Here's the best of Sunday's attire and entrances.
Colts vs. Saints (-9)
New Orleans has not rewarded bettors lately on Monday Night Football and face a coach who's 9-1 ATS against teams with a winning record.
Bills vs. Steelers (PK)
Pittsburgh is an impressive 7-2-2 ATS since losing Ben Roethlisberger to injury, and points should be limited with both teams a league-best 10-3 to the under this season.
How fantasy football helped save a man's life
Matthew Berry reflects on a note and tells its story about a Bills fan named Scott, who overcame alcoholism with the help of fantasy football and then helped others do the same.