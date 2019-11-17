Win Probability 93.4%
|HOU
|BAL
BAL 93.4%
HOU
0
BAL
14
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- HOU102
- 193BAL
Turnovers
- HOU1
- 0BAL
Possession16:1913:41HOUBAL
1st Downs
- HOU9
- 12BAL
HALFTIME
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Texans
|0
|0
|0
|Ravens
|0
|14
|14
|second Quarter
|HOU
|BAL
TD
9:24
Seth Roberts Pass From Lamar Jackson for 15 Yrds Justin Tucker Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 90 yards, 5:46
|0
|7
TD
2:14
Mark Andrews Pass From Lamar Jackson for 18 Yrds, (Kick formation) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-S.Koch.
7 plays, 70 yards, 4:22
|0
|14
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|238
|191
|Indianapolis
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|194
|193
|Tennessee
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|203
|197
|Jacksonville
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|176
|189
2019 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|300
|189
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|202
|Cleveland
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|192
|228
|Cincinnati
|0
|9
|0
|.000
|137
|259
NFL News
Kenjon Barner's 78-yard punt return the first for Falcons since Devin Hester
Barner burned his former team with a big second-quarter return on Sunday.
Colts RB Marlon Mack hits spin button on video game-like TD run
Marlon Mack was too slippery for the Jaguars' defense to bring down on a first-quarter touchdown run.
Hasselbeck demonstrates the art of gripping a football
Matt Hasselbeck explains how he changed his grip on the football in college and how it worked for him after that.
NFL Week 11 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis
Lamar Jackson's Ravens take on Deshaun Watson's Texans in the premier matchup of Week 11. Check out highlights, injuries and analysis for every game.
Chicago at Los Angeles-N (-6)
Oddsmakers expect low-scoring game between two contenders that have under delivered for bettors.
Kansas City (-4) vs. Los Angeles-A
Philip Rivers has thrived in the underdog role in primetime, but Kansas City has delivered in recent series history.