Win Probability 70.7%
|IND
|KC
KC 70.7%
IND
10
KC
10
1st & 10 at IND 46
(2:09) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to D.Robinson.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- IND124
- 203KC
Turnovers
- IND1
- 1KC
Possession14:4113:10INDKC
1st Downs
- IND12
- 12KC
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Colts
|7
|3
|10
|Chiefs
|3
|7
|10
|first Quarter
|IND
|KC
FG
9:05
Harrison Butker Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 64 yards, 5:58
|0
|3
TD
3:44
Jacoby Brissett 1 Yard Rush, A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
11 plays, 70 yards, 5:18
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|IND
|KC
TD
14:08
Byron Pringle Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 27 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
11 plays, 75 yards, 4:36
|7
|10
FG
11:16
Adam Vinatieri Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 61 yards, 2:56
|10
|10
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|131
|110
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|102
|Jacksonville
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|111
|118
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|98
|76
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|135
|94
|Oakland
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|103
|123
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|103
|94
|Denver
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|90
|106
NFL News
Patrick Mahomes runs almost 50 yards before throwing 27-yard TD strike
Patrick Mahomes made another one of his signature plays Sunday night, scrambling for nearly eight seconds before firing a pinpoint TD pass.
Tom Brady to get new new brace after busting it on slide
Tom Brady busted his knee brace while sliding on a scramble against the Redskins and said after the game that he will need a new one.
Broncos' De'Vante Bausby can move limbs after collision with teammate
Denver Broncos cornerback De'Vante Bausby, who was taken off the field Sunday on a backboard, had movement in his arms and legs and returned to Denver with the rest of the team Sunday evening.
Jones speaks positively about Cowboys' effort in loss to Packers
Jerry Jones commends his team for showing tremendous heart even when the game seemed unwinnable against the Packers.
Hasselbeck: Cowboys' offense has come back to Earth
Tim Hasselbeck says Cowboys fans shouldn't be so high on Cowboys OC Kellen Moore just yet as this is Moore's first year calling plays.
With second straight loss, how good are the Cowboys?
Despite big statistical games from Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, Dallas drops to 3-2 overall and creates more questions than answers.