Win Probability 70.7%

IND
KC
KC 70.7%

IND

10

KC

10

1st & 10 at IND 46

(2:09) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to D.Robinson.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • IND124
    • 203KC

  • Turnovers

    • IND1
    • 1KC

  • Possession

    INDKC
    14:4113:10

  • 1st Downs

    • IND12
    • 12KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 57°
  • Line: KC -11.0
  • Over/Under: 56
Capacity: 76,416
Down:2nd & 10
Ball on:IND 46
Drive:6 plays, 16 yds6 plays, 16 yards, 2:25
IND KC 50 20 20 IND KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at IND 46
WIN %: 70.7
Patrick MahomesKC, QB, #15

16/27C/ATT
208YDS
1TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Colts7310
Chiefs3710
first QuarterINDKC
FG
9:05
Harrison Butker Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 64 yards, 5:58
03
TD
3:44
Jacoby Brissett 1 Yard Rush, A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
11 plays, 70 yards, 5:18
73
second QuarterINDKC
TD
14:08
Byron Pringle Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 27 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
11 plays, 75 yards, 4:36
710
FG
11:16
Adam Vinatieri Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 61 yards, 2:56
1010
