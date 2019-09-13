Win Probability 67.1%
|TB
|CAR
CAR 67.1%
TB
0
CAR
0
4th & 1 at TB 47
(8:40) (Shotgun) C.Newton right end to TB 47 for no gain (J.Whitehead). Carolina challenged the short of the line to gain ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1 at 08:31.)
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB6
- 43CAR
Turnovers
- TB0
- 0CAR
Possession4:301:59TBCAR
1st Downs
- TB1
- 3CAR
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
|Panthers
|0
|0
2019 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|28
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|30
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|31
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|28
