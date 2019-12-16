Matt Ryan teamed up with Julio Jones on a 5-yard pass that was ruled a touchdown after a replay reversal with 2 seconds left, sending the Atlanta Falcons past the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers 29-22 on Sunday.

Jones caught two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the final seconds, and had a season-high 20 targets in an upset of the 49ers.

Fans appear to be emotional and reckless as the Raiders say their goodbyes to Oakland.

After the Cowboys snap a three-game skid, Ryan Clark and Tim Hasselbeck believe the Cowboys will beat the Eagles to sit atop the NFC East.

Jon Gruden apologizes to Raider nation for not getting the win but thanks them for their everlasting support throughout the years.

Gardner Minshew II says the Jaguars' win in Oakland will forever be a part of football history.

ABOUT COOKIES

To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?