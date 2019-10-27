Win Probability 70%
|GB
|KC
GB 70%
GB
7
KC
0
1st & 10 at GB 40
(4:11) J.Williams left tackle to GB 40 for no gain (K.Saunders).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB71
- 7KC
Turnovers
- GB0
- 0KC
Possession2:388:11GBKC
1st Downs
- GB4
- 0KC
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|7
|7
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|GB
|KC
TD
8:43
Aaron Jones Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 4 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
10 plays, 74 yards, 6:17
|7
|0
2019 NFC North Standings
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|202
|150
|Oakland
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|151
|192
|Los Angeles
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|157
|157
|Denver
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|125
|151
