Win Probability 61%

MIN
KC
KC 61%

MIN

0

KC

7

2nd & 10 at MIN 40

(8:28) M.Moore pass deep right to T.Hill for 40 yards, TOUCHDOWN [E.Griffen]. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIN9
    • 74KC

  • Turnovers

    • MIN0
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    MINKC
    4:401:59

  • 1st Downs

    • MIN0
    • 3KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 54°
  • Line: MIN -5.0
  • Over/Under: 46
Capacity: 76,416

Touchdown

Tyreek HillKC, WR, #10

1REC
40YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Vikings00
Chiefs77
first QuarterMINKC
TD
8:21
Tyreek Hill Pass From Matt Moore for 40 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
7 plays, 67 yards, 3:15
07
