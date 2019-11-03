Win Probability 61%
|MIN
|KC
KC 61%
MIN
0
KC
7
2nd & 10 at MIN 40
(8:28) M.Moore pass deep right to T.Hill for 40 yards, TOUCHDOWN [E.Griffen]. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN9
- 74KC
Turnovers
- MIN0
- 0KC
Possession4:401:59MINKC
1st Downs
- MIN0
- 3KC
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|0
|0
|Chiefs
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|MIN
|KC
TD
8:21
Tyreek Hill Pass From Matt Moore for 40 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
7 plays, 67 yards, 3:15
|0
|7
2019 NFC North Standings
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|226
|181
|Oakland
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|151
|192
|Los Angeles
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|157
|157
|Denver
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|125
|151
NFL News
The Nat Coombs Column -- Minshew Mania is heading to London
Modern American loves a meteoric rise, and in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Gardner Minshew, the country has its latest addition to the pantheon of contemporary pop cultural phenomena.
Hasselbeck: The Jags have a good problem
Matt Hasselbeck believes Gardner Minshew has a bright future with the Jaguars, but asserts it's time for the Jaguars to go back to Nick Foles at quarterback.
Minshew Mania fizzles in London, making Jaguars' next QB decision easier
Gardner Minshew had four turnovers in the worst game he's played since he replaced Nick Foles in the season opener.
No looking back: Watson on point as Texans top Jags 26-3
Deshaun Watson's most impressive throw Sunday went backward -- a flip under pressure to running back Carlos Hyde, whose 7-yard gain set up Houston's first TD in a 26-3 runaway over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Deshaun Watson handles the pressure with ease in Texans' victory
Texans QB Deshaun Watson made all the right decisions, throwing for two TDs in the Texans' easy victory over the Jaguars in London.
Johnson trucks defender en route to TD
Duke Johnson bounces the hand off to the outside then runs right through Tre Herndon and into the end zone for the touchdown.