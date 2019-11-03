Duke Johnson bounces the hand off to the outside then runs right through Tre Herndon and into the end zone for the touchdown.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson made all the right decisions, throwing for two TDs in the Texans' easy victory over the Jaguars in London.

Deshaun Watson's most impressive throw Sunday went backward -- a flip under pressure to running back Carlos Hyde, whose 7-yard gain set up Houston's first TD in a 26-3 runaway over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gardner Minshew had four turnovers in the worst game he's played since he replaced Nick Foles in the season opener.

Matt Hasselbeck believes Gardner Minshew has a bright future with the Jaguars, but asserts it's time for the Jaguars to go back to Nick Foles at quarterback.

Modern American loves a meteoric rise, and in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Gardner Minshew, the country has its latest addition to the pantheon of contemporary pop cultural phenomena.

