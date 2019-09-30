Win Probability 73.5%
|DAL
|NO
NO 73.5%
DAL
3
NO
9
4th & 1 at NO 34
(13:43) T.Morstead punts 50 yards to DAL 16, Center-Z.Wood, downed by NO-C.Robertson. INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans #91 T.Hendrickson, neck, OUT.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL114
- 166NO
Turnovers
- DAL2
- 1NO
Possession18:4012:49DALNO
1st Downs
- DAL6
- 10NO
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Saints
|0
|9
|0
|9
|first Quarter
|DAL
|NO
FG
5:13
Brett Maher Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 44 yards, 3:34
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|DAL
|NO
FG
15:00
Wil Lutz Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 52 yards, 5:13
|3
|3
FG
8:46
Wil Lutz Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 27 yards, 4:45
|3
|6
FG
0:02
Wil Lutz Made 19 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 43 yards, 1:30
|3
|9
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|97
|44
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|105
|New York
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|87
|97
|Washington
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|66
|118
2019 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|72
|82
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|123
|117
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|80
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|70
|99
