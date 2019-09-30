Win Probability 73.5%

(13:43) T.Morstead punts 50 yards to DAL 16, Center-Z.Wood, downed by NO-C.Robertson. INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans #91 T.Hendrickson, neck, OUT.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL114
    • 166NO

  • Turnovers

    • DAL2
    • 1NO

  • Possession

    DALNO
    18:4012:49

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL6
    • 10NO

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Coverage: NBC
  • New Orleans, LA 70112
  • 83°
  • Line: DAL -2.5
  • Over/Under: 48
Capacity: 73,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:DAL 16
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
Thomas MorsteadNO, P, #6

2NO.
50LONG
47.0AVG
1In 20
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Cowboys3003
Saints0909
first QuarterDALNO
FG
5:13
Brett Maher Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 44 yards, 3:34
30
second QuarterDALNO
FG
15:00
Wil Lutz Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 52 yards, 5:13
33
FG
8:46
Wil Lutz Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 27 yards, 4:45
36
FG
0:02
Wil Lutz Made 19 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 43 yards, 1:30
39
