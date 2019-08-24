Win Probability 99.9%

HOU
DAL
DAL 99.9%

HOU

0

DAL

34

4th & 7 at HOU 26

(3:00) (Punt formation) B.Anger punts 41 yards to DAL 33, Center-J.Weeks, fair catch by R.Davis.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • HOU101
    • 370DAL

  • Turnovers

    • HOU4
    • 0DAL

  • Possession

    HOUDAL
    33:5324:07

  • 1st Downs

    • HOU6
    • 21DAL

Game Information

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • Arlington, TX 76011
  • 83°
  • Line: HOU -2.0
  • Over/Under: 40
Capacity: 100,000
Down:3rd & 4
Ball on:DAL 39
Drive:1 play, 4 yds1 play, 4 yards, 0:00
Last Play: 2nd & 6 at DAL 37
(2:14) (Shotgun) M.Weber right guard to DAL 39 for 2 yards (J.Davis).

Mike WeberDAL, RB, #40

5CAR
17YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NFL1234T
Texans00000
Cowboys17107034
first QuarterHOUDAL
TD
11:00
Michael Gallup Pass From Dak Prescott for 12 Yrds Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 24 yards, 2:23
07
TD
6:58
Blocked Kick Recovered by Joe Thomas (DAL), B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
5 plays, 15 yards, 3:55
014
FG
2:32
Brett Maher Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 47 yards, 3:30
017
second QuarterHOUDAL
TD
4:43
Alfred Morris 1 Yard Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
4 plays, 22 yards, 2:52
024
FG
0:05
Brett Maher Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 33 yards, 0:44
027
third QuarterHOUDAL
TD
5:14
Jordan Chunn Pass From Mike White for 12 Yrds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
13 plays, 73 yards, 8:05
034
