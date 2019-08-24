Win Probability 99.9%
|HOU
|DAL
DAL 99.9%
HOU
0
DAL
34
4th & 7 at HOU 26
(3:00) (Punt formation) B.Anger punts 41 yards to DAL 33, Center-J.Weeks, fair catch by R.Davis.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- HOU101
- 370DAL
Turnovers
- HOU4
- 0DAL
Possession33:5324:07HOUDAL
1st Downs
- HOU6
- 21DAL
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Texans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cowboys
|17
|10
|7
|0
|34
|first Quarter
|HOU
|DAL
TD
11:00
Michael Gallup Pass From Dak Prescott for 12 Yrds Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 24 yards, 2:23
|0
|7
TD
6:58
Blocked Kick Recovered by Joe Thomas (DAL), B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
5 plays, 15 yards, 3:55
|0
|14
FG
2:32
Brett Maher Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 47 yards, 3:30
|0
|17
|second Quarter
|HOU
|DAL
TD
4:43
Alfred Morris 1 Yard Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
4 plays, 22 yards, 2:52
|0
|24
FG
0:05
Brett Maher Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 33 yards, 0:44
|0
|27
|third Quarter
|HOU
|DAL
TD
5:14
Jordan Chunn Pass From Mike White for 12 Yrds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
13 plays, 73 yards, 8:05
|0
|34
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|32
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|56
|51
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|45
|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|17
|75
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New York
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|88
|58
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|27
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|42
|60
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|49
|63
NFL News
West works his way in for a 10-yard TD
Charcandrick West gets the handoff and works around the Bears' defense to score a 10-yard touchdown.
Bush returns INT 91 yards for a Bears TD
Deon Bush comes up with the slick interception and takes it the other way for a 91-yard Bears touchdown.
Luck's last TD pass was a postseason toss to Hilton
With Andrew Luck retiring, relive his final touchdown pass in the NFL as he heaves a toss to T.Y. Hilton during the Colts' playoff loss to the Chiefs.
Garoppolo, coming off 0.0 rating, sharp vs. K.C.
Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who posted a 0.0 passer rating on Monday night in Denver, played the entire first half Saturday and went 14-of-20 for 188 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
Luck informs Colts he's retiring, source says
Andrew Luck has informed the Indianapolis Colts that he is retiring from the NFL, a source told ESPN.
Texans fear torn ACL for RB Miller, source says
The Texans fear starting running back Lamar Miller suffered a torn left ACL during Saturday's preseason game, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.