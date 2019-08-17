Win Probability 51.2%

KC
PIT
KC 51.2%

KC

0

PIT

0

1st & 10 at KC 22

(3:18) (Shotgun) C.Henne pass short middle to D.Yelder to KC 26 for 4 yards (J.Dangerfield).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • KC40
    • 35PIT

  • Turnovers

    • KC1
    • 1PIT

  • Possession

    KCPIT
    6:425:00

  • 1st Downs

    • KC2
    • 2PIT

Game Information

Heinz Field
Coverage: NFL
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
  • 75°
  • Line: KC -3.0
  • Over/Under: 46
Capacity: 68,400
Down:2nd & 6
Ball on:KC 26
Drive:1 play, 4 yds1 play, 4 yards, 0:00
KC PIT 50 20 20 KC PIT 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at KC 22
WIN %: 51.2
(3:18) (Shotgun) C.Henne pass short middle to D.Yelder to KC 26 for 4 yards (J.Dangerfield).

Deon YelderKC, TE, #82

1REC
4YDS
0TD
Data is currently unavailable.