Win Probability 69.8%
|TB
|PIT
TB 69.8%
TB
7
PIT
0
2nd & 18 at PIT 38
(9:16) (Shotgun) J.Dobbs pass short middle to J.Samuels to PIT 46 for 8 yards (K.Minter).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB144
- 74PIT
Turnovers
- TB0
- 0PIT
Possession7:4213:02TBPIT
1st Downs
- TB10
- 4PIT
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|7
|0
|7
|Steelers
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|TB
|PIT
TD
8:31
Chris Godwin Pass From Jameis Winston for 9 Yrds, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.
12 plays, 81 yards, 6:29
|7
|0
2019 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|13
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|48
2019 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|29
|0
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|10
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
King: AB's immaturity is on full display with helmet demand
Peter King summarizes Antonio Brown's helmet issue with the NFL as nonsensical and a lack of maturity.
Bills trade DE Harold to Eagles for OT Bates
Needing to bolster an offensive line hit by injuries, the Buffalo Bills have traded defensive end Eli Harold to the Philadelphia Eagles for offensive tackle Ryan Bates. Bates signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State.
Antonio Brown could quit over his helmet? Let us explain
The Raiders wide receiver is threatening to leave football because his helmet of choice is prohibited for use in the NFL. What happens next?
Kornheiser on AB's helmet situation: 'This can't be good'
Tony Kornheiser and Frank Isola share their opinions on Antonio Brown refusing to play football for the Raiders without his old helmet.
Reich: Luck still not comfortable with calf pain
Andrew Luck and coach Frank Reich talked Friday morning, and it was determined that the Colts quarterback still is not ready to return to practice due to his ongoing calf injury.
Browns WR Callaway suspended 4 games by NFL
The NFL has suspended Browns receiver Antonio Callaway four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.