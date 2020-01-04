Win Probability 75.1%
|TEN
|NE
NE 75.1%
TEN
0
NE
3
4th & 3 at TEN 18
(12:41) N.Folk 36 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN0
- 57NE
Turnovers
- TEN0
- 0NE
Possession2:230:00TENNE
1st Downs
- TEN0
- 2NE
Field Goal
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|0
|0
|Patriots
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|TEN
|NE
FG
12:37
Nick Folk Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 57 yards, 2:23
|0
|3
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|378
|385
|Tennessee
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|402
|331
|Indianapolis
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|361
|373
|Jacksonville
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|300
|397
2019 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|420
|225
|Buffalo
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|314
|259
|New York
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|276
|359
|Miami
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|306
|494
