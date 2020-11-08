Win Probability 78.4%
|SEA
|BUF
BUF 78.4%
SEA
6
BUF
17
4th & Goal at BUF 1
(6:45) R.Wilson up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SEA135
- 184BUF
Turnovers
- SEA1
- 0BUF
Possession11:5311:27SEABUF
1st Downs
- SEA7
- 12BUF
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|0
|7
|6
|Bills
|14
|3
|17
|first Quarter
|SEA
|BUF
TD
13:35
Isaiah McKenzie Pass From Josh Allen for 25 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
3 plays, 45 yards, 1:25
|0
|7
TD
7:35
Tyler Kroft Pass From Josh Allen for 1 Yard, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
10 plays, 72 yards, 5:11
|0
|14
|second Quarter
|SEA
|BUF
FG
11:22
Tyler Bass Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 54 yards, 5:17
|0
|17
TD
6:40
Russell Wilson 1 Yard Rush
8 plays, 85 yards, 4:42
|6
|17
Listen Live
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|240
|199
|Arizona
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|203
|146
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|193
|152
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|225
|207
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|198
|199
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|188
|130
|New England
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|136
|167
|New York
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|94
|238
NFL News
Chuck Clark extends Ravens' takeaway streak, takes it all the way
Clark returned a Jonathan Taylor fumble 65 yards for a TD, hurdling Philip Rivers to give the Ravens a spark at Indianapolis.
Matt Ryan connects with Olamide Zaccheaus on long TD to extend Falcons' lead
Ryan hit Zaccheaus on a 51-yard strike to continue the Falcons' fast start against the Broncos.
Christian McCaffrey scores on first drive back with Panthers
In his return from injury, McCaffrey caught a 9-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap a nearly 9-minute Carolina drive to open the game against the Chiefs.
Jake Luton's second career pass is 73-yard bomb, but Houston Texans strike back
Right after the Jaguars scored on Luton's 73-yarder to DJ Chark, the Texans responded with a 57-yard TD to Brandin Cooks.
NFL stars give thanks to our veterans
Christian McCaffrey, Russell Wilson and other NFL stars express their thanks to the veterans for their service.
Where each of the 32 NFL teams stands on allowing fans into stadiums
Entering Week 9, NFL Nation reporters keep track of whether attendance at regular-season games will be limited capacity or no fans at all.