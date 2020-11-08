Win Probability 78.4%

SEA
BUF
BUF 78.4%

SEA

6

BUF

17

4th & Goal at BUF 1

(6:45) R.Wilson up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SEA135
    • 184BUF

  • Turnovers

    • SEA1
    • 0BUF

  • Possession

    SEABUF
    11:5311:27

  • 1st Downs

    • SEA7
    • 12BUF

Game Information

Bills Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Orchard Park, NY 14127
  • 67°
  • Line: SEA -3.0
  • Over/Under: 56
Capacity: 71,621

Touchdown

SEA BUF 50 20 20 SEA BUF 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & Goal at BUF 1
WIN %: 78.4
(6:45) R.Wilson up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

Russell WilsonSEA, QB, #3

9/12C/ATT
103YDS
0TD
1INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Seahawks076
Bills14317
first QuarterSEABUF
TD
13:35
Isaiah McKenzie Pass From Josh Allen for 25 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
3 plays, 45 yards, 1:25
07
TD
7:35
Tyler Kroft Pass From Josh Allen for 1 Yard, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
10 plays, 72 yards, 5:11
014
second QuarterSEABUF
FG
11:22
Tyler Bass Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 54 yards, 5:17
017
TD
6:40
Russell Wilson 1 Yard Rush
8 plays, 85 yards, 4:42
617
Data is currently unavailable.