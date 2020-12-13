Win Probability 67.8%
|KC
|MIA
KC 67.8%
KC
0
MIA
0
4th & 42 at KC 3
(4:59) T.Townsend punts 41 yards to KC 44, Center-J.Winchester, out of bounds.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC26
- 31MIA
Turnovers
- KC1
- 0MIA
Possession2:587:12KCMIA
1st Downs
- KC4
- 1MIA
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|Dolphins
|0
|0
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|370
|254
|Las Vegas
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|323
|347
|Denver
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|225
|320
|Los Angeles
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|277
|345
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|333
|306
|Miami
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|303
|212
|New England
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|277
|279
|New York
|0
|12
|0
|.000
|180
|353
