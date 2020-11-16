Win Probability 77%
|BAL
|NE
BAL 77%
BAL
7
NE
0
1st & Goal at NE 6
(15:00) (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-S.Koch.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BAL110
- 29NE
Turnovers
- BAL0
- 0NE
Possession5:159:51BALNE
1st Downs
- BAL7
- 3NE
Touchdown
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ravens
|0
|7
|7
|Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|second Quarter
|BAL
|NE
TD
14:54
Willie Snead IV Pass From Lamar Jackson for 6 Yrds, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-S.Koch.
13 plays, 94 yards, 8:04
|7
|0
2020 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|9
|0
|0
|1.000
|271
|171
|Baltimore
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|227
|142
|Cleveland
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|216
|244
|Cincinnati
|2
|6
|1
|.278
|204
|250
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|272
|265
|Miami
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|251
|182
|New England
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|166
|194
|New York
|0
|9
|0
|.000
|121
|268
