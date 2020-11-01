Win Probability 51.5%
|PIT
|BAL
PIT 51.5%
PIT
7
BAL
0
C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone, Touchback.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT0
- 18BAL
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 1BAL
Possession0:540:00PITBAL
1st Downs
- PIT0
- 1BAL
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|7
|7
|Ravens
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|PIT
|BAL
TD
14:14
Robert Spillane 33 Yrd Interception Return Chris Boswell Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 4 yards, 0:54
|7
|0
2020 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|183
|118
|Baltimore
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|179
|104
|Cleveland
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|200
|221
|Cincinnati
|1
|5
|1
|.214
|163
|194
