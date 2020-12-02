Win Probability 100%

BAL
PIT
PIT 100%

BAL

14

PIT

19

END GAME

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BAL219
    • 334PIT

  • Turnovers

    • BAL2
    • 2PIT

  • Possession

    BALPIT
    33:3926:21

  • 1st Downs

    • BAL10
    • 22PIT

Game Information

Heinz Field
Coverage: NBC
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
  • Line: PIT -10.5
  • Over/Under: 42
Capacity: 68,400

Game Highlights

JuJu dances on the Ravens after TD

JuJu dances on the Ravens after TD
0:22

Hollywood Brown burns Steelers for 70-yard TD

Hollywood Brown burns Steelers for 70-yard TD
0:31

Ravens' questionable clock management costs them as 1st half ends

Ravens' questionable clock management costs them as 1st half ends
0:19

Steelers muffed punt sets up Ravens' TD

Steelers muffed punt sets up Ravens' TD
0:26

Haden jumps RGIII's pass for pick-six

Haden jumps RGIII's pass for pick-six
0:19

Scoring Summary

1234T
Ravens700714
Steelers660719
first QuarterBALPIT
TD
6:57
Joe Haden 14 Yrd Interception Return Chris Boswell Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
3 plays, 6 yards, 1:25
06
TD
2:07
Gus Edwards 1 Yard Rush, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Moore, Holder-S.Koch.
4 plays, 16 yards, 2:24
76
second QuarterBALPIT
FG
11:50
Chris Boswell Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
79
FG
4:27
Chris Boswell Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 65 yards, 5:14
712
fourth QuarterBALPIT
TD
13:20
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 1 Yard, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
12 plays, 61 yards, 4:52
719
TD
2:58
Marquise Brown Pass From Trace McSorley for 70 Yrds, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Moore, Holder-S.Koch.
2 plays, 84 yards, 0:32
1419
