Game Leaders
Passing Yards
Rushing Yards
Win Probability 100%
|BAL
|PIT
PIT 100%
BAL
14
PIT
19
END GAME
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BAL219
- 334PIT
Turnovers
- BAL2
- 2PIT
Possession33:3926:21BALPIT
1st Downs
- BAL10
- 22PIT
Game Information
- Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- Line: PIT -10.5
- Over/Under: 42
Game Highlights
JuJu dances on the Ravens after TD
Hollywood Brown burns Steelers for 70-yard TD
Ravens' questionable clock management costs them as 1st half ends
Steelers muffed punt sets up Ravens' TD
Haden jumps RGIII's pass for pick-six
Scoring Summary
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ravens
|7
|0
|0
|7
|14
|Steelers
|6
|6
|0
|7
|19
|first Quarter
|BAL
|PIT
TD
6:57
Joe Haden 14 Yrd Interception Return Chris Boswell Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
3 plays, 6 yards, 1:25
|0
|6
TD
2:07
Gus Edwards 1 Yard Rush, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Moore, Holder-S.Koch.
4 plays, 16 yards, 2:24
|7
|6
|second Quarter
|BAL
|PIT
FG
11:50
Chris Boswell Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
|7
|9
FG
4:27
Chris Boswell Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 65 yards, 5:14
|7
|12
|fourth Quarter
|BAL
|PIT
TD
13:20
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 1 Yard, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
12 plays, 61 yards, 4:52
|7
|19
TD
2:58
Marquise Brown Pass From Trace McSorley for 70 Yrds, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Moore, Holder-S.Koch.
2 plays, 84 yards, 0:32
|14
|19
NFL News
Hollywood Brown burns Steelers for 70-yard TD
Trace McSorley completes a pass to Marquise Brown, who makes multiple Steelers miss for a 70-yard touchdown.
JuJu dances on the Ravens after TD
Ben Roethlisberger connects with JuJu Smith-Schuster for the touchdown and JuJu breaks out the celebration dance.
Ravens' questionable clock management costs them as 1st half ends
Instead of spiking the ball and kicking a field goal, the Ravens elect to run a play as time expires, resulting in an incompletion to Luke Wilson and zero points for Baltimore.
Steelers muffed punt sets up Ravens' TD
Steelers returner Ray-Ray McCloud muffs the punt, which leads to Gus Edwards' score for the Ravens.
Haden jumps RGIII's pass for pick-six
Robert Griffin III's pass is intercepted by Joe Haden, who goes 14 yards to open the scoring for Pittsburgh.
2020 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|10
|0
|0
|1.000
|298
|174
|Cleveland
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|265
|286
|Baltimore
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|268
|195
|Cincinnati
|2
|8
|1
|.227
|230
|289