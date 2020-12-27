Win Probability 64.2%
|IND
|PIT
IND 64.2%
IND
7
PIT
0
3rd & 1 at IND 14
(4:03) J.Brissett up the middle to IND 15 for 1 yard (S.Tuitt; T.Watt).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- IND80
- 22PIT
Turnovers
- IND0
- 0PIT
Possession4:426:15INDPIT
1st Downs
- IND6
- 1PIT
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Colts
|7
|7
|Steelers
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|IND
|PIT
TD
9:48
Jonathan Taylor 6 Yard Rush, R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
9 plays, 70 yards, 4:45
|7
|0
2020 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|436
|361
|Indianapolis
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|399
|320
|Houston
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|315
|386
|Jacksonville
|1
|13
|0
|.071
|275
|423
2020 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|366
|264
|Cleveland
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|368
|374
|Baltimore
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|403
|287
|Cincinnati
|3
|10
|1
|.250
|271
|355
NFL News
Damon Harrison says it's 'time to move on' from Seattle Seahawks
Damon Harrison tweeted Sunday that it's "time to move" from the Seahawks, and NFL Network reports he asked to be released after learning he'd be inactive Sunday.
Washington Football Team to start Dwayne Haskins at QB vs. Carolina Panthers, source says
Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins will start Sunday against the Panthers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The book of Mike Tomlin: Understanding his famous quotes
Dianna Russini breaks down some of Mike Tomlin's famous sayings and where the inspiration for those quotes come from.
NFL Week 16 arrivals: Best entrances, outfits, cleats and more
The penultimate week of the 2020 regular season brought out some fascinating fashion. Here's the best of what we witnessed.
NFL executives believe Chicago Bears might consider re-signing QB Mitchell Trubisky
Executives around the NFL believe the Bears might consider re-signing Mitchell Trubisky thanks to the QB's solid play down the stretch this season.
Sources: Kansas City Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka drawing interest as head-coaching candidate
Chiefs QB coach and passing game coordinator Mike Kafka is expected to be in the mix for a head-coaching job, league sources tell ESPN.