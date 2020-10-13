Win Probability 64.9%

BUF
TEN
TEN 64.9%

BUF

10

TEN

14

4th & 3 at TEN 25

(8:38) T.Bass 43 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BUF141
    • 72TEN

  • Turnovers

    • BUF1
    • 0TEN

  • Possession

    BUFTEN
    5:5815:27

  • 1st Downs

    • BUF9
    • 5TEN

Game Information

Nissan Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Nashville, TN 37213
  • 66°
  • Line: BUF -3.0
  • Over/Under: 52
Capacity: 69,143

Field Goal

BUF TEN 50 20 20 BUF TEN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Tyler BassBUF, PK, #2

1NO.
0TB
0TB%
CBS1234T
Bills7310
Titans7714
first QuarterBUFTEN
TD
12:45
A.J. Brown Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 16 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
2 plays, 16 yards, 0:44
07
TD
6:02
Isaiah McKenzie Pass From Josh Allen for 3 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
15 plays, 76 yards, 6:43
77
second QuarterBUFTEN
TD
13:54
Derrick Henry 1 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
7 plays, 30 yards, 3:05
714
FG
8:38
Tyler Bass Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 50 yards, 5:19
1014
Data is currently unavailable.