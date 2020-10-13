Win Probability 64.9%
|BUF
|TEN
TEN 64.9%
BUF
10
TEN
14
4th & 3 at TEN 25
(8:38) T.Bass 43 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BUF141
- 72TEN
Turnovers
- BUF1
- 0TEN
Possession5:5815:27BUFTEN
1st Downs
- BUF9
- 5TEN
Field Goal
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|7
|3
|10
|Titans
|7
|7
|14
|first Quarter
|BUF
|TEN
TD
12:45
A.J. Brown Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 16 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
2 plays, 16 yards, 0:44
|0
|7
TD
6:02
Isaiah McKenzie Pass From Josh Allen for 3 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
15 plays, 76 yards, 6:43
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|BUF
|TEN
TD
13:54
Derrick Henry 1 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
7 plays, 30 yards, 3:05
|7
|14
FG
8:38
Tyler Bass Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 50 yards, 5:19
|10
|14
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|123
|100
|New England
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|97
|92
|Miami
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|136
|113
|New York
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|75
|161
2020 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|74
|Indianapolis
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|126
|88
|Houston
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|110
|140
|Jacksonville
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|109
|147
NFL News
Buffalo Bills star CB White, WR Brown out vs. Tennessee Titans
Bills star cornerback Tre'Davious White will miss Tuesday night's game against the Titans because of a back injury.
Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Jordan Fuller placed on IR with shoulder injury
The Rams have placed rookie safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury.
NFL's chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills against shifting to bubble environment
While the shift to a bubble environment is still under consideration, the NFL's chief medical officer voiced his aversion to the idea Tuesday.
New Orleans Saints to meet with LSU Tigers about hosting home games
Saints officials are meeting Tuesday with LSU officials about having the Saints play upcoming games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
Alex Smith favored to win NFL comeback player award
Washington quarterback Alex Smith is favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Philadelphia Eagles cleared to host limited fans at home games
The Philadelphia Eagles have been given the green light to have fans in the stands starting Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.