Win Probability 76.8%
|BUF
|DEN
BUF 76.8%
BUF
7
DEN
0
2nd & Goal at DEN 9
(4:12) (Shotgun) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN. T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BUF54
- 42DEN
Turnovers
- BUF0
- 0DEN
Possession4:506:05BUFDEN
1st Downs
- BUF5
- 3DEN
Touchdown
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|7
|7
|Broncos
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|BUF
|DEN
TD
4:05
Dawson Knox Pass From Josh Allen for 9 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
13 plays, 59 yards, 6:05
|7
|0
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|359
|321
|Miami
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|330
|245
|New England
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|277
|279
|New York
|0
|13
|0
|.000
|183
|393
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|12
|1
|0
|.923
|403
|281
|Las Vegas
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|377
|421
|Denver
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|257
|347
|Los Angeles
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|327
|389
