Win Probability 82.9%
|CHI
|GB
GB 82.9%
CHI
3
GB
6
END QUARTER 1
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CHI59
- 130GB
Turnovers
- CHI0
- 0GB
Possession12:522:08CHIGB
1st Downs
- CHI1
- 11GB
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bears
|3
|3
|Packers
|6
|6
|first Quarter
|CHI
|GB
TD
7:22
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 12 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
14 plays, 75 yards, 7:38
|0
|6
FG
5:17
Cairo Santos Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 59 yards, 2:08
|3
|6
