Win Probability 66.8%
|ATL
|CAR
CAR 66.8%
ATL
3
CAR
7
1st & 10 at ATL 12
(8:19) (Shotgun) C.Samuel up the middle for 12 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Slye extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-J.Charlton.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ATL72
- 52CAR
Turnovers
- ATL0
- 0CAR
Possession3:003:46ATLCAR
1st Downs
- ATL3
- 5CAR
Touchdown
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Falcons
|3
|3
|Panthers
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|ATL
|CAR
FG
11:14
Younghoe Koo Made 20 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 72 yards, 3:46
|3
|0
TD
8:18
Curtis Samuel 12 Yard Rush Joey Slye Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:00
|3
|7
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|222
|142
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|180
|174
|Carolina
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|162
|168
|Atlanta
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|184
|207
