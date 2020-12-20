Win Probability 77.9%

KC
NO
KC 77.9%

KC

21

NO

15

3rd & 8 at NO 27

(7:36) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to J.Johnson.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • KC247
    • 176NO

  • Turnovers

    • KC0
    • 1NO

  • Possession

    KCNO
    13:2723:57

  • 1st Downs

    • KC18
    • 9NO

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Coverage: CBS
  • New Orleans, LA 70112
  • 59°
  • Line: KC -2.5
  • Over/Under: 54
Capacity: 73,000
Down:4th & 8
Ball on:NO 27
Drive:3 plays, 2 yds3 plays, 2 yards, 0:47
KC NO 50 20 20 KC NO 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 8 at NO 27
WIN %: 77.9
(7:36) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to J.Johnson.

Juwan JohnsonNO, WR, #83

0REC
0YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Chiefs77721
Saints09615
first QuarterKCNO
TD
6:18
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 5 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 36 yards, 3:15
70
second QuarterKCNO
TD
15:00
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 1 Yard Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 80 yards, 5:01
140
TD
10:21
Taysom Hill 1 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
7 plays, 66 yards, 2:40
147
SF
0:20
Thomas Morstead 51 Yrd Punt, Demarcus Robinson -13 Yrd Punt Return, Demarcus Robinson Fumble
4 plays, 29 yards, 1:13
149
third QuarterKCNO
TD
13:16
Latavius Murray Pass From Drew Brees for 24 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Brees pass to T.Hill is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:44
1415
TD
8:23
Mecole Hardman Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 5 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:53
2115
Data is currently unavailable.