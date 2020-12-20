Win Probability 77.9%
|KC
|NO
KC 77.9%
KC
21
NO
15
3rd & 8 at NO 27
(7:36) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to J.Johnson.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC247
- 176NO
Turnovers
- KC0
- 1NO
Possession13:2723:57KCNO
1st Downs
- KC18
- 9NO
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|7
|7
|7
|21
|Saints
|0
|9
|6
|15
|first Quarter
|KC
|NO
TD
6:18
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 5 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 36 yards, 3:15
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|KC
|NO
TD
15:00
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 1 Yard Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 80 yards, 5:01
|14
|0
TD
10:21
Taysom Hill 1 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
7 plays, 66 yards, 2:40
|14
|7
SF
0:20
Thomas Morstead 51 Yrd Punt, Demarcus Robinson -13 Yrd Punt Return, Demarcus Robinson Fumble
4 plays, 29 yards, 1:13
|14
|9
|third Quarter
|KC
|NO
TD
13:16
Latavius Murray Pass From Drew Brees for 24 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Brees pass to T.Hill is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:44
|14
|15
TD
8:23
Mecole Hardman Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 5 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:53
|21
|15
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|12
|1
|0
|.923
|403
|281
|Las Vegas
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|377
|421
|Denver
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|276
|395
|Los Angeles
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|327
|389
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|368
|265
|Tampa Bay
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|401
|321
|Atlanta
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|355
|353
|Carolina
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|323
|356
NFL News
NFL Week 15 takeaways, stat leaders: Brady mounts big comeback, Bears keep playoff hopes alive
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers made a huge comeback, and the Bears and Cowboys kept playoff hopes alive. Here's what to know from Week 15.
Quez Watkins turns short pass into 32-yard touchdown for Eagles
With a nifty move after the catch, the rookie receiver helps Philadelphia cut into Arizona's early lead.
Like it or not, Dallas Cowboys (5-9) are still in the playoff hunt
After Sunday's win against the 49ers, the Cowboys aren't concerned about a top-five draft pick right now, especially with the postseason within reach.
Brady leads Bucs to comeback win vs. Falcons
After trailing 17-0 at halftime, Tom Brady leads the Buccaneers to a 31-27 win over the Falcons with 390 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Vikings tank their playoff chances in loss to Bears
The Vikings' season is essentially over after a loss that displayed many of the issues plaguing them all year.
San Francisco 49ers' loss to Dallas Cowboys puts higher NFL draft pick within reach
It's never a good thing to be on the brink of elimination from the postseason, but the 49ers will need all the help they can get for the 2021 draft.