Win Probability 80.7%
|SEA
|ARI
SEA 80.7%
SEA
10
ARI
0
2nd & 8 at ARI 27
(6:16) (No Huddle, Shotgun) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to D.Arnold.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SEA123
- 0ARI
Turnovers
- SEA0
- 0ARI
Possession1:526:52SEAARI
1st Downs
- SEA7
- 0ARI
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|10
|10
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|SEA
|ARI
TD
11:59
Tyler Lockett Pass From Russell Wilson for 3 Yrds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:01
|7
|0
FG
6:39
Jason Myers Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 43 yards, 3:51
|10
|0
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|169
|135
|Arizona
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|166
|112
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|152
|114
|San Francisco
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|181
|136
