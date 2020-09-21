Win Probability 62.1%
|NE
|SEA
SEA 62.1%
NE
14
SEA
14
Two-Minute Warning
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE117
- 215SEA
Turnovers
- NE0
- 1SEA
Possession16:5811:02NESEA
1st Downs
- NE7
- 11SEA
Game Information
- Seattle, WA
- Line: SEA -4.0
- Over/Under: 45
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|7
|7
|14
|Seahawks
|7
|7
|14
|first Quarter
|NE
|SEA
TD
13:48
Devin McCourty 43 Yrd Interception Return Nick Folk Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 13 yards, 1:21
|7
|0
TD
5:27
Tyler Lockett Pass From Russell Wilson for 4 Yrds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
13 plays, 75 yards, 8:12
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|NE
|SEA
TD
13:59
Cam Newton 1 Yard Rush, N.Folk extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
12 plays, 72 yards, 6:28
|14
|7
TD
7:06
DK Metcalf Pass From Russell Wilson for 54 Yrds Jason Myers Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:51
|14
|14
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|45
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|11
|Miami
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|39
|52
|New York
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|30
|58
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|54
|35
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|36
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|25
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|37
