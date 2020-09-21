Win Probability 62.1%

NE
SEA
SEA 62.1%

NE

14

SEA

14

Two-Minute Warning

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NE117
    • 215SEA

  • Turnovers

    • NE0
    • 1SEA

  • Possession

    NESEA
    16:5811:02

  • 1st Downs

    • NE7
    • 11SEA

Game Information

CenturyLink Field
Coverage: NBC
  • Seattle, WA
  • Line: SEA -4.0
  • Over/Under: 45
Capacity: 68,740
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:NE 46
Drive:3 plays, 13 yds3 plays, 13 yards, 1:44
NE SEA 50 20 20 NE SEA 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 62.1
Two-Minute Warning
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Patriots7714
Seahawks7714
first QuarterNESEA
TD
13:48
Devin McCourty 43 Yrd Interception Return Nick Folk Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 13 yards, 1:21
70
TD
5:27
Tyler Lockett Pass From Russell Wilson for 4 Yrds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
13 plays, 75 yards, 8:12
77
second QuarterNESEA
TD
13:59
Cam Newton 1 Yard Rush, N.Folk extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
12 plays, 72 yards, 6:28
147
TD
7:06
DK Metcalf Pass From Russell Wilson for 54 Yrds Jason Myers Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:51
1414
