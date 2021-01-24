Win Probability 95.6%
|BUF
|KC
KC 95.6%
BUF
15
KC
31
1st & 10 at BUF 39
(2:05) (Shotgun) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 49 for 10 yards (A.Hitchens).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BUF253
- 365KC
Turnovers
- BUF0
- 1KC
Possession22:2020:35BUFKC
1st Downs
- BUF16
- 22KC
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|9
|3
|3
|15
|Chiefs
|0
|21
|10
|31
|first Quarter
|BUF
|KC
FG
11:32
Tyler Bass Made 51 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 42 yards, 3:33
|3
|0
TD
6:14
Dawson Knox Pass From Josh Allen for 3 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is No Good, Hit Right Upright, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
1 play, 3 yards, 0:05
|9
|0
|second Quarter
|BUF
|KC
TD
14:16
Mecole Hardman Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 3 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
14 plays, 80 yards, 6:58
|9
|7
TD
9:35
Darrel Williams 6 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
5 plays, 82 yards, 2:51
|9
|14
TD
4:12
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1 Yard Rush Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 77 yards, 4:19
|9
|21
FG
0:13
Tyler Bass Made 20 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 73 yards, 4:01
|12
|21
|third Quarter
|BUF
|KC
FG
10:53
Harrison Butker Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 48 yards, 4:12
|12
|24
FG
5:52
Tyler Bass Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 67 yards, 4:59
|15
|24
TD
3:34
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 1 Yard Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 75 yards, 2:20
|15
|31
NFL
NFL
ESPN's win probability model thought the Bills should have gone for it on 4th-and-goal from the 2-yardline at the end of the half. Buffalo needed a 36% chance to convert to justify going for it, and a league average offense converts there 45% of the time. The decision cost them 1.4 percentage points of win probability.
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|501
|375
|Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|404
|338
|New England
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|326
|353
|New York
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|243
|457
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|473
|362
|Las Vegas
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|434
|478
|Los Angeles
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|384
|426
|Denver
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|323
|446
