Win Probability 65.1%
|PIT
|TEN
PIT 65.1%
PIT
0
TEN
0
3rd & 1 at TEN 2
(7:21) B.Snell up the middle to TEN 1 for 1 yard (K.Byard).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT84
- 0TEN
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 0TEN
Possession0:007:39PITTEN
1st Downs
- PIT5
- 0TEN
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|0
|0
|Titans
|0
|0
2020 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|156
|94
|Baltimore
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|179
|104
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|163
|187
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|1
|.250
|129
|157
2020 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|164
|126
|Indianapolis
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|157
|115
|Houston
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|146
|182
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|125
|181
