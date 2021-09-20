Win Probability 64.8%
|KC
|BAL
KC 64.8%
KC
7
BAL
7
3rd & 2 at BAL 43
(6:54) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to BLT 33 for 10 yards (P.Queen).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC59
- 75BAL
Turnovers
- KC0
- 1BAL
Possession4:243:42KCBAL
1st Downs
- KC3
- 5BAL
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|7
|7
|Ravens
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|KC
|BAL
TD
10:36
Tyrann Mathieu 34 Yrd Interception Return, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Moore, Holder-S.Koch.
3 plays, 2 yards, 0:50
|7
|7
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|44
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|50
|26
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|29
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|36
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|42
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|60
|54
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|44
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|33
NFL News
King Henry leads Titans' late rally to stun Seahawks 33-30
— Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal midway through overtime, and the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 14-point deficit to stun the Seattle Seahawks 33-30 on Sunday.
Titans come away with OT win vs. Seahawks on FG
Randy Bullock kicks in a 36-yard game-winning field goal in overtime to help the Titans secure a 33-30 overtime win on the road against the Seahawks.
Kyler Murray racks up 4 TDs in win vs. Vikings
Kyler Murray throws three touchdowns and runs for one more in the Cardinals' 34-33 win vs. the Vikings.
Freddie Swain scores 68-yard TD for Seahawks
Russell Wilson drops back and finds a wide-open Freddie Swain who waltzes into the end zone untouched to score a 68-yard touchdown for the Seahawks.
Tyler Lockett jukes 2 defenders to score 63-yard TD
Russell Wilson completes a deep pass to Tyler Lockett who slips between two defenders and races to the end zone to score a 63-yard Seahawks touchdown.
Derrick Henry scores 3 TDs vs. Seahawks
Derrick Henry carries the offensive load for the Titans as he scores three touchdowns on the road against the Seahawks.