Win Probability 64.8%

KC
BAL
KC 64.8%

KC

7

BAL

7

3rd & 2 at BAL 43

(6:54) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to BLT 33 for 10 yards (P.Queen).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • KC59
    • 75BAL

  • Turnovers

    • KC0
    • 1BAL

  • Possession

    KCBAL
    4:243:42

  • 1st Downs

    • KC3
    • 5BAL

Game Information

M&T Bank Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Baltimore, MD 21230
  • 74°
Capacity: 70,745
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:BAL 33
Drive:7 plays, 59 yds7 plays, 59 yards, 3:42
KC BAL 50 20 20 KC BAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 2 at BAL 43
WIN %: 64.8
(6:54) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to BLT 33 for 10 yards (P.Queen).

Travis KelceKC, TE, #87

1REC
10YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Chiefs77
Ravens77
first QuarterKCBAL
TD
10:36
Tyrann Mathieu 34 Yrd Interception Return, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Moore, Holder-S.Koch.
3 plays, 2 yards, 0:50
77
Data is currently unavailable.