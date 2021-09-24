Win Probability 66.1%

CAR
HOU
CAR 66.1%

CAR

0

HOU

0

1st & 10 at HOU 34

(8:08) C.Hubbard left end pushed ob at HST 31 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CAR64
    • 4HOU

  • Turnovers

    • CAR0
    • 0HOU

  • Possession

    CARHOU
    1:265:26

  • 1st Downs

    • CAR3
    • 0HOU

Game Information

NRG Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • Houston, TX 77054
  • 78°
Capacity: 71,995
Down:2nd & 7
Ball on:HOU 31
Drive:8 plays, 57 yds8 plays, 57 yards, 4:28
CAR HOU 50 20 20 CAR HOU 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at HOU 34
WIN %: 66.1
(8:08) C.Hubbard left end pushed ob at HST 31 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham).

Chuba HubbardCAR, RB, #30

1CAR
3YDS
0TD
Data is currently unavailable.