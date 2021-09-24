Win Probability 66.1%
|CAR
|HOU
CAR 66.1%
CAR
0
HOU
0
1st & 10 at HOU 34
(8:08) C.Hubbard left end pushed ob at HST 31 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CAR64
- 4HOU
Turnovers
- CAR0
- 0HOU
Possession1:265:26CARHOU
1st Downs
- CAR3
- 0HOU
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Panthers
|0
|0
|Texans
|0
|0
2021 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|79
|54
|Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|45
|21
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|45
|29
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|80
2021 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|52
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|68
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|60
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|40
|55
