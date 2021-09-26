Win Probability 80.5%

LAC
KC
LAC 80.5%

LAC

14

KC

0

2nd & 11 at LAC 44

(3:40) (Shotgun) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to KC 49 for 7 yards (D.Baker).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • LAC148
    • 132KC

  • Turnovers

    • LAC0
    • 3KC

  • Possession

    LACKC
    12:2313:21

  • 1st Downs

    • LAC9
    • 10KC

Game Information

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 84°
Capacity: 72,936
Down:3rd & 4
Ball on:KC 49
Drive:4 plays, 23 yds4 plays, 23 yards, 1:54
LAC KC 50 20 20 LAC KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 11 at LAC 44
WIN %: 80.5
(3:40) (Shotgun) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to KC 49 for 7 yards (D.Baker).

Austin EkelerLAC, RB, #30

4CAR
8YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Chargers01414
Chiefs000
second QuarterLACKC
TD
13:59
Keenan Allen Pass From Justin Herbert for 4 Yrds Tristan Vizcaino Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
9 plays, 51 yards, 3:51
60
TD
7:36
Austin Ekeler Pass From Justin Herbert for 16 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Herbert pass to M.Williams is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
6 plays, 53 yards, 3:19
140
Data is currently unavailable.