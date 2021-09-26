Win Probability 80.5%
|LAC
|KC
LAC 80.5%
LAC
14
KC
0
2nd & 11 at LAC 44
(3:40) (Shotgun) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to KC 49 for 7 yards (D.Baker).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAC148
- 132KC
Turnovers
- LAC0
- 3KC
Possession12:2313:21LACKC
1st Downs
- LAC9
- 10KC
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chargers
|0
|14
|14
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|second Quarter
|LAC
|KC
TD
13:59
Keenan Allen Pass From Justin Herbert for 4 Yrds Tristan Vizcaino Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
9 plays, 51 yards, 3:51
|6
|0
TD
7:36
Austin Ekeler Pass From Justin Herbert for 16 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Herbert pass to M.Williams is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
6 plays, 53 yards, 3:19
|14
|0
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|44
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|50
|26
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|68
|65
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|36
