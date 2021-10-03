Game Leaders
Passing Yards
S. Darnold3-5, 47 YDS
D. Prescott1-4, 18 YDS
Rushing Yards
C. Hubbard4 CAR, 29 YDS
E. Elliott6 CAR, 39 YDS, 1 TD
Receiving Yards
D. Moore3 REC, 47 YDS
D. Schultz1 REC, 18 YDS
|CAR
|DAL
CAR
7
DAL
7
2nd & 10 at DAL 25
*** play under review ***
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Panthers
|7
|7
|Cowboys
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|CAR
|DAL
TD
7:31
Ezekiel Elliott 1 Yard Rush Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 70 yards, 4:40
|0
|7
TD
2:41
Sam Darnold 1 Yard Rush, Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-J.Charlton.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:46
|7
|7
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|69
|30
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|103
|88
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|73
|42
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|94
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|90
|69
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|92
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|64
|64
|New York
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|56
|74
