Win Probability 99.7%

KC
TEN
TEN 99.7%

KC

3

TEN

27

Timeout #1 by KC at 00:16.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • KC189
    • 350TEN

  • Turnovers

    • KC2
    • 1TEN

  • Possession

    KCTEN
    30:3714:12

  • 1st Downs

    • KC11
    • 23TEN

Game Information

Nissan Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Nashville, TN 37213
  • 79°
Capacity: 69,143
Down:4th & 21
Ball on:TEN 39
Drive:7 plays, 41 yds7 plays, 41 yards, 3:23
KC TEN 50 20 20 KC TEN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 99.7
Timeout #1 by KC at 00:16.
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Chiefs0033
Titans1413027
first QuarterKCTEN
TD
10:54
MyCole Pruitt Pass From Derrick Henry for 5 Yrds Randy Bullock Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:10
07
TD
0:42
A.J. Brown Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 24 Yrds, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-B.Kern.
9 plays, 97 yards, 5:34
014
second QuarterKCTEN
FG
8:11
Randy Bullock Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 60 yards, 6:39
017
TD
2:53
Ryan Tannehill 2 Yard Rush Randy Bullock Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 46 yards, 5:08
024
FG
0:06
Randy Bullock Made 51 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 18 yards, 1:45
027
third QuarterKCTEN
FG
11:04
Harrison Butker Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 51 yards, 4:00
327
Data is currently unavailable.