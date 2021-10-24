Game Leaders
Passing Yards
P. Mahomes13-21, 146 YDS, 1 INT
R. Tannehill21-27, 270 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT
Rushing Yards
D. Williams5 CAR, 20 YDS
D. Henry22 CAR, 71 YDS
Receiving Yards
T. Kelce5 REC, 56 YDS
A.J. Brown8 REC, 133 YDS, 1 TD
|KC
|TEN
KC
3
TEN
27
Timeout #1 by KC at 00:16.
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Titans
|14
|13
|0
|27
|first Quarter
|KC
|TEN
TD
10:54
MyCole Pruitt Pass From Derrick Henry for 5 Yrds Randy Bullock Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:10
|0
|7
TD
0:42
A.J. Brown Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 24 Yrds, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-B.Kern.
9 plays, 97 yards, 5:34
|0
|14
|second Quarter
|KC
|TEN
FG
8:11
Randy Bullock Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 60 yards, 6:39
|0
|17
TD
2:53
Ryan Tannehill 2 Yard Rush Randy Bullock Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 46 yards, 5:08
|0
|24
FG
0:06
Randy Bullock Made 51 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 18 yards, 1:45
|0
|27
|third Quarter
|KC
|TEN
FG
11:04
Harrison Butker Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 51 yards, 4:00
|3
|27
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|Las Vegas
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|147
|144
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|185
|176
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|127
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|166
|161
|Indianapolis
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|139
|131
|Houston
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|92
|172
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
It was Ryan's first completion this season on a ball that was thrown 40-plus yards in the air downfield.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with an injured knee during the first half and was later ruled out for the game.
Heinicke made a nice play to avoid the rush and McLaurin fought his way to making the catch in the end zone.
New England got creative with a backward pass to Bourne, who threw a 25-yard strike to Agholor for the score.
Henry's pass finds tight end MyCole Pruitt for a 5-yard touchdown to give Tennessee an early lead.
Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay discuss the trade that swapped the two high-profile QBs.