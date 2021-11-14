Win Probability 62.9%
|NO
|TEN
TEN 62.9%
NO
0
TEN
3
1st & 10 at NO 25
(:48) M.Ingram left end to NO 28 for 3 yards (K.Peko).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NO43
- 78TEN
Turnovers
- NO0
- 0TEN
Possession6:487:24NOTEN
1st Downs
- NO4
- 2TEN
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Saints
|0
|0
|Titans
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|NO
|TEN
FG
0:55
Randy Bullock Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 70 yards, 3:38
|0
|3
2021 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|260
|183
|New Orleans
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|201
|155
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|175
|220
|Carolina
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|171
|183
2021 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|255
|211
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|245
|213
|Jacksonville
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|132
|209
|Houston
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|128
|258
