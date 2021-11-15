Win Probability 57.1%
|KC
|LV
KC 57.1%
KC
10
LV
7
4th & 11 at LV 22
(8:29) H.Butker 40 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC153
- 69LV
Turnovers
- KC1
- 0LV
Possession8:5012:46KCLV
1st Downs
- KC9
- 4LV
Field Goal
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|7
|3
|10
|Raiders
|0
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|KC
|LV
TD
2:51
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 8 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
11 plays, 89 yards, 5:45
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|KC
|LV
TD
12:57
Hunter Renfrow Pass From Derek Carr for 6 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
5 plays, 50 yards, 2:33
|7
|7
FG
8:28
Harrison Butker Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 53 yards, 4:33
|10
|7
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|196
|189
|Los Angeles
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|219
|228
|Kansas City
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|221
|227
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
