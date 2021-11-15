Win Probability 57.1%

KC
LV
KC 57.1%

KC

10

LV

7

4th & 11 at LV 22

(8:29) H.Butker 40 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • KC153
    • 69LV

  • Turnovers

    • KC1
    • 0LV

  • Possession

    KCLV
    8:5012:46

  • 1st Downs

    • KC9
    • 4LV

Game Information

Allegiant Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Las Vegas, NV 89118
  • 76°
Capacity: 65,000

Field Goal

KC LV 50 20 20 KC LV 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 11 at LV 22
WIN %: 57.1
(8:29) H.Butker 40 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

Harrison ButkerKC, PK, #7

1NO.
0TB
0TB%
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Chiefs7310
Raiders077
first QuarterKCLV
TD
2:51
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 8 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
11 plays, 89 yards, 5:45
70
second QuarterKCLV
TD
12:57
Hunter Renfrow Pass From Derek Carr for 6 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
5 plays, 50 yards, 2:33
77
FG
8:28
Harrison Butker Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 53 yards, 4:33
107
