Win Probability 65.7%
|CHI
|DET
DET 65.7%
CHI
0
DET
7
4th & 10 at DET 4
(3:13) J.Fox punts 70 yards to CHI 26, Center-S.Daly, downed by DET-B.Price. PENALTY on CHI-C.Jones, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at CHI 26.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CHI44
- 66DET
Turnovers
- CHI0
- 0DET
Possession5:326:27CHIDET
1st Downs
- CHI3
- 3DET
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bears
|0
|0
|Lions
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|CHI
|DET
TD
9:26
Josh Reynolds Pass From Jared Goff for 39 Yrds, R.Patterson extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Daly, Holder-J.Fox.
7 plays, 69 yards, 3:16
|0
|7
