Win Probability 73.6%

CLE
BAL
BAL 73.6%

CLE

3

BAL

6

Timeout #1 by BLT at 00:36.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CLE127
    • 122BAL

  • Turnovers

    • CLE2
    • 2BAL

  • Possession

    CLEBAL
    16:5012:30

  • 1st Downs

    • CLE8
    • 10BAL

Game Information

M&T Bank Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Baltimore, MD 21230
  • 44°
Capacity: 70,745
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:CLE 38
Drive:2 plays, 13 yds2 plays, 13 yards, 0:09
CLE BAL 50 20 20 CLE BAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 73.6
Timeout #1 by BLT at 00:36.
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Browns033
Ravens336
first QuarterCLEBAL
FG
0:28
Justin Tucker Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 41 yards, 3:38
03
second QuarterCLEBAL
FG
3:55
Justin Tucker Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
17 plays, 59 yards, 8:41
06
FG
1:06
Chase McLaughlin Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 25 yards, 1:27
36
Data is currently unavailable.