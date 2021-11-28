Win Probability 73.6%
|CLE
|BAL
BAL 73.6%
CLE
3
BAL
6
Timeout #1 by BLT at 00:36.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLE127
- 122BAL
Turnovers
- CLE2
- 2BAL
Possession16:5012:30CLEBAL
1st Downs
- CLE8
- 10BAL
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Browns
|0
|3
|3
|Ravens
|3
|3
|6
|first Quarter
|CLE
|BAL
FG
0:28
Justin Tucker Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 41 yards, 3:38
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|CLE
|BAL
FG
3:55
Justin Tucker Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
17 plays, 59 yards, 8:41
|0
|6
FG
1:06
Chase McLaughlin Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 25 yards, 1:27
|3
|6
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|247
|230
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|309
|226
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|244
|251
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|1
|.500
|224
|267
