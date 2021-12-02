Win Probability 72.2%
|DAL
|NO
DAL 72.2%
DAL
10
NO
7
Timeout #2 by NO at 00:10.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL220
- 179NO
Turnovers
- DAL0
- 1NO
Possession15:1414:36DALNO
1st Downs
- DAL12
- 8NO
Game Information
Current Weather
-
New Orleans, LA
70°
- Line: DAL -6.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
|FOX/NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|7
|3
|10
|Saints
|0
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|DAL
|NO
TD
1:05
Michael Gallup Pass From Dak Prescott for 1 Yard Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 80 yards, 3:16
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|DAL
|NO
TD
13:02
Lil'Jordan Humphrey Pass From Taysom Hill for 24 Yrds Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:05
|7
|7
FG
9:09
Greg Zuerlein Made 55 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 39 yards, 3:50
|10
|7
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|250
|Washington
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|229
|282
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|304
|273
|New York
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|202
|253
2021 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|347
|253
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|199
|302
|New Orleans
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|257
|249
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
