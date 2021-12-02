Win Probability 72.2%

DAL
NO
DAL 72.2%

DAL

10

NO

7

Timeout #2 by NO at 00:10.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL220
    • 179NO

  • Turnovers

    • DAL0
    • 1NO

  • Possession

    DALNO
    15:1414:36

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL12
    • 8NO

Game Information

Caesars Superdome
Coverage: FOX/NFL NET
Capacity: 73,000
Down:1st & Goal
Ball on:NO 17
Drive:10 plays, 78 yds10 plays, 78 yards, 2:09
DAL NO 50 20 20 DAL NO 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 72.2
Timeout #2 by NO at 00:10.
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX/NFL NET1234T
Cowboys7310
Saints077
first QuarterDALNO
TD
1:05
Michael Gallup Pass From Dak Prescott for 1 Yard Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 80 yards, 3:16
70
second QuarterDALNO
TD
13:02
Lil'Jordan Humphrey Pass From Taysom Hill for 24 Yrds Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:05
77
FG
9:09
Greg Zuerlein Made 55 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 39 yards, 3:50
107
Data is currently unavailable.