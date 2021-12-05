Win Probability 74.1%
|BAL
|PIT
BAL 74.1%
BAL
10
PIT
3
1st & 10 at PIT 45
(4:39) C.Claypool left end to PIT 47 for 2 yards (J.Smith).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BAL237
- 131PIT
Turnovers
- BAL1
- 0PIT
Possession11:3128:50BALPIT
1st Downs
- BAL16
- 7PIT
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Pittsburgh, PA
55°
- Line: BAL -4.0
- Over/Under: 44.0
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ravens
|0
|7
|3
|10
|Steelers
|0
|3
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|BAL
|PIT
TD
8:37
Devonta Freeman 3 Yard Rush, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Moore, Holder-S.Koch.
16 plays, 99 yards, 10:27
|7
|0
FG
0:27
Chris Boswell Made 53 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 52 yards, 1:21
|7
|3
|third Quarter
|BAL
|PIT
FG
7:24
Justin Tucker Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 41 yards, 5:20
|10
|3
Listen Live
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|263
|240
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|331
|267
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|254
|267
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|1
|.500
|224
|267
NFL News
Metcalf's long catch sets up Adrian Peterson's TD
DK Metcalf hauls in the reception getting the Seahawks inside the five-yard line. They capitalize a couple plays later with Adrian Peterson's touchdown.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow doesn't expect to miss time after dislocating pinkie finger
Joe Burrow said he doesn't anticipate missing any playing time after dislocating his right pinkie finger in the Bengals' loss to the Chargers.
Kittle tightropes sideline for remarkable 48-yard TD
George Kittle hauls in the short pass then somehow stays in bounds for an incredible 48-yard touchdown.
49ers' George Kittle shows some fancy footwork on 48-yard touchdown
Kittle's tightrope walk along the sideline pushes him over 100 yards receiving in the first half.
Houston Texans coach David Culley says Tyrod Taylor as starting QB to be evaluated
Texans coach David Culley changed his stance that Tyrod Taylor is the team's starting QB when healthy, saying after Houston's loss to the Colts that he's ready to "evaluate everything."
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake carted off with injury during second quarter
Las Vegas Raiders veteran running back Kenyan Drake was carted off the Allegiant Stadium field with an apparent right ankle injury midway through the second quarter Sunday against the Washington Football Team.